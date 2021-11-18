Juventus concerned about the behaviour of their high-profile transfer target

Mauro Icardi is arguably Juventus’ most accomplished attacking target at the moment, but he could miss out on a move to Turin.

Icardi’s on-field ability isn’t in doubt if one looks at his goal records at Inter Milan and his current club, PSG.

Tuttomercatoweb reports he remains Juve’s main alternative to Dusan Vlahovic.

However, it says the Bianconeri now has doubts about his recent behaviour and that could cost him a move to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Juve needs a striker as ruthless as Icardi, but his personal life is truly a problem to consider.

The striker and his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, are almost always in the news for one wrong reason or the other.

These sagas could be too much distraction for him, and Juve wouldn’t want to rely on a striker with such a messy personal life.

With Vlahovic available, it would be best for the Bianconeri to raise as much cash as possible to sign the Serbian.

He is much younger than Icardi and looks to be fully focused on scoring goals at club and international level.

Juve will face a lot of competition for Vlahovic, but that gives them the chance to show their rivals they can still pull off a major transfer despite their much publicised financial problems.