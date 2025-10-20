Juventus still believe they’ll be able to offload Douglas Luiz at the end of the season, even though the situation at Nottingham Forest has gone berserk.

The 27-year-old had endured a forgettable campaign in Turin following his once-exciting transfer from Aston Villa in the summer of 2024.

Therefore, the two parties decided to cut their collaboration short, with the player returning to the Premier League through the gates of Nottingham, sealing a loan move with an obligation to buy.

However, Luiz certainly didn’t envision the chaos he’s been witnessing in his first few months at City Ground.

Juventus still expecting to sell Douglas Luiz to Nottingham Forest

While Forest supposedly had a consistent project under Nuno Espirito Santo, the latter shockingly left his post in September, and was replaced by former Spurs boss, Ange Postecoglou. However, the Australian boss only lasted just over a month before being sacked due to the club’s poor results.

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

But while the identity of the next manager remains shrouded in mystery, Tuttosport claims that Juventus are still optimistic about selling Luiz to the EPL side by the end of the season.

The Bianconeri have already pocketed €3 million in loan fees, while they’re awaiting the permanent transfer that would yield another €25 million in addition to bonuses.

Forest tip Douglas Luiz to shine

Some sources claim that the obligation to buy will be triggered if the midfielder were to make 15 appearances in the Premier League for 45 minutes or longer.

In any case, the Turin-based newspaper insists that Luiz has the utmost trust of the Forest hierarchy, who firmly believe in his revival. They also expect him to play a key role in the club’s upswing.

The former Aston Villa star has thus far made four appearances across all competitions this season, contributing with a single assist in the Europa League.