Even though the team started the Serie A campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Sassuolo, Juventus still need to bolster their ranks before the end of the summer transfer market.

For instance, Dusan Vlahovic remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes despite his far from perfect physical condition. The Serbian would have used a breather, but the only other striker in the first team is Moise Kean, and the latter missed the match due to a one-match ban.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are in the market looking for a new forward, with Memphis Depay being the favorite to replace Alvaro Morata. The 28-year-old can either act as an understudy for Vlahovic or a support striker from the left.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus are confident in their ability to seal a deal for Depay despite having some company in the race for his services.

The Dutchman is apparently close to reaching an agreement with Barcelona over an early contract termination, which will render him a free agent for the second summer in a row.

But this time, the Bianconeri aren’t planning on missing the boat, and they are already in talks with the player’s entourage over personal terms.

The source adds that the former Lyon man will sign a two-year deal with the Old Lady which will see him earn 6 million euros per season as net wages.