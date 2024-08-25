Juventus remain optimistic about their chances of landing Teun Koopmeiners before the end of the summer transfer market.

The Bianconeri are enjoying an exciting end to the transfer session. Earlier this week, they poached the services of Pierre Kalulu from Milan.

Yesterday, they secured agreements with Fiorentina and Porto for Nico Gonzalez and Sergio Conceicao respectively. The two wingers should complete their transfers over the next few hours.

And yet, it seems that Cristiano Giuntoli has saved the best for last.

The Turin-based giants have been chasing Koopmeiners since January, but have yet to find an agreement with Atalanta who are seeking a transfer fee of 60 million euros.

For his part, the midfielder is still clinging to his agreement with the Old Lady, refusing to train with Atalanta over the last few weeks.

So despite the imminent arrivals of Gonzalez and Conceicao, Juventus are still keen to sign the Dutchman who would be the cherry on top of an exciting transfer session.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are receiving “positive signals” on this front.

Therefore, the Italian giants remain confident in reaching the finish line in the next few days.

While the Bianconeri won’t quite reach Atalanta’s asking price, they should come sufficiently close by offering 52 million euros in addition to bonuses which would take the sum up to circa 57 million euros.

The 26-year-old has been plying his trade in Bergamo since 2021, but truly hit his trade last season in what was a stellar campaign both on the individual and collective level.