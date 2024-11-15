Juventus has confirmed that Colombian defender Juan Cabal has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear, a significant blow for both the club and the player. Cabal joined Juventus at the beginning of this season as a prospective long-term replacement for Alex Sandro and quickly impressed, securing a consistent spot in the lineup and establishing himself as a vital part of both Juventus’ defence and the Colombian national team.

The injury occurred while Cabal was on international duty. Initially, he remained hopeful it was a minor setback, but upon his return to Italy, he underwent further medical tests at Juventus’ J|Medical facility. The official statement from Juventus clarified the severity of his injury, confirming the ACL tear in his left knee. Juventus announced on their website that “Cabal will undergo surgery in the coming days,” signalling a long recovery process that will likely sideline him for several months.

Cabal’s absence is a major concern for Juventus, as he is the second key defender they’ve lost to an ACL injury this season, following the earlier sidelining of Gleison Bremer. Losing two starting defenders so early in the campaign places Juventus in a difficult position, particularly as they aim to compete across multiple competitions. Given the extended recovery times typically associated with ACL injuries, Cabal is not expected to return to action this season, meaning Juventus may need to look for reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window.

The series of injuries poses a challenge not only in terms of squad depth but also for the morale of the team. Juventus has had a solid start this season, with players like Cabal playing a crucial role in their early successes. However, these recurring injuries to key players could impact both team performance and player morale. The club’s response in the January transfer market will be critical, as they work to bring in defensive reinforcements capable of sustaining their campaign.

Juventus will need to rely on the resilience of their remaining squad members as they navigate these challenging circumstances. For Cabal, this marks a setback in his promising start at the club, but with the right support and rehabilitation, he will look forward to returning stronger next season.