Juventus have released an official update on the condition of Andrea Cambiaso who left the pitch while carrying a knock on Saturday.

The 24-year-old worryingly fell to the ground during yesterday’s clash against Bologna which ended 2-2. He was seen clutching his ankle while in clear agony. The left-back tried to overcome the pain, but after a few minutes, he succumbed to injury, leaving the pitch with a disappointed look on his face, while Jonas Rouhi took his spot.

This was certainly the last thing Thiago Motta needed at the moment, as his backline has already been deprived of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal who will remain out until the end of the season with ACL tears.

But luckily for Cambiaso, his condition is significantly less serious than his aforementioned teammates.

As reported this morning, the club’s medical staff had been cautiously optimistic about the Italian international’s condition, and the confirmation has now arrived.

The club released an official statement, revealing that test results ruled out any major injuries, as the player has only picked up a strain.

“Andrea Cambiaso, who left the field during the first half of Saturday night’s match against Bologna, underwent instrumental tests this morning at J | medical,” reads the note published on the club’s official website.

“The tests revealed a modest capsular ligament strain of his left ankle. His condition will be monitored daily.”

As IlBianconero explains, this represents a sigh of relief for the club, as Cambiaso has averted a fracture which would have required more time on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, the source notes that an ankle injury, even if it’s slight, still warrants some time on the treatment table.

Hence, the report believes the full-back is highly unlikely to make an immediate return to action and take part in Wednesday’s big Champions League showdown against Manchester City, much to Motta’s dismay.