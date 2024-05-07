Juventus received a painful blow as their captain Danilo picked up an injury during Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

The club’s official website confirmed the news, revealing that the Brazilian has sustained a muscular injury in the hamstring.

Danilo reported muscle discomfort in his left thigh during Sunday night’s encounter against Roma,” reads the official note.

“The player underwent instrumental examinations this morning at J|Medical, which revealed a low-grade myotendinous injury of the hamstring.

“Danilo has already started the rehabilitation process aimed at resuming competitive activity as soon as possible.”

While the statement doesn’t provide a timespan on the recovery, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese believes Danilo will certainly miss the club’s encounter against Salernitana on Sunday.

However, the 32-year-old will be hoping to make at timely comeback ahead of the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, May 15th.

Juventus will clash heads with Atalanta in the grand finale which will be held at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Max Allegri will be hoping to have his skipper back at his disposal for the major showdown, otherwise, he’ll have to resort to other options.

The Juventus coach might give the nod to his old pupil Alex Sandro if the latter manages to overcome his own physical problems. This would allow the Brazilian to equalize Pavel Nedved’s record for the highest number of appearances for the club among foreigners.

The natural alternative would be Daniele Rugani, as Tiago Djalo has yet to make his club debut following his January move.

Albanese also mentions a potential switch to a four-man defense, with Mattia De Sciglio breaking into the starting lineup.