Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic picked up a knock during Wednesday’s contest against Parma. The club has now shared an update on his condition.
The 25-year-old spearheaded the club’s attack, supported by Randal Kolo Muani and Nicolas Gonzalez. However, this trio failed to produce the goods in the first 45 minutes, as the home side headed to the half-time break with a precious lead thanks to Mateo Pellegrino’s powerful header.
After the interval, Vlahovic was nowhere to be seen, with Francisco Conceicao taking his place on the field.
The introduction of the Portuguese winger, in addition to Kenan Yildiz, slightly improved the team’s display, but wasn’t enough to salvage anything out of the contest, as the Bianconeri returned to Turin empty-handed.
As for Vlahovic, it was first believed that Igor Tudor decided to hook him off due to his limited impact in the final third, but it was later revealed that he sustained a muscle injury which cut his outing short.
Therefore, the Serbian underwent the necessary tests at the club’s J|Medical Centre on Thursday, and the results confirmed a muscle overload.
“Dusan Vlahovic underwent diagnostic examinations today at J|Medical, which revealed a muscular overload in the rectus femoris of his right thigh. His condition will be monitored daily,” revealed the note posted on the official Juventus website.
As usual, the official statement didn’t mention a timetable for the player’s return, but IlBianconero confirms the striker is out of Sunday’s contest against Monza, but leaves the door open for a potential return in the vital showdown against Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on May 4th.
With Vlahovic ruled out of the weekend contest, Kolo Muani is almost certain of a starting spot, as he remains the only available striker for Tudor.
Arkadiusz Milik also made an appearance at the J|Medical Centre on Thursday, as he continues to struggle with a knee injury that has kept him out since last June.
