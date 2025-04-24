Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic picked up a knock during Wednesday’s contest against Parma. The club has now shared an update on his condition.

The 25-year-old spearheaded the club’s attack, supported by Randal Kolo Muani and Nicolas Gonzalez. However, this trio failed to produce the goods in the first 45 minutes, as the home side headed to the half-time break with a precious lead thanks to Mateo Pellegrino’s powerful header.

After the interval, Vlahovic was nowhere to be seen, with Francisco Conceicao taking his place on the field.

The introduction of the Portuguese winger, in addition to Kenan Yildiz, slightly improved the team’s display, but wasn’t enough to salvage anything out of the contest, as the Bianconeri returned to Turin empty-handed.

As for Vlahovic, it was first believed that Igor Tudor decided to hook him off due to his limited impact in the final third, but it was later revealed that he sustained a muscle injury which cut his outing short.

Therefore, the Serbian underwent the necessary tests at the club’s J|Medical Centre on Thursday, and the results confirmed a muscle overload.