COMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Federico Gatti of Juventus in action during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and Juventus at Stadio G. Sinigaglia on February 07, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus defender Federico Gatti will be out for several weeks after suffering an injury against Genoa on Saturday.

The Italian was in the starting lineup on Igor Tudor’s debut, forming up the three-man backline with Renato Veiga and Lloyd Kelly.

However, his outing was cut short when he returned to cover for Veiga who allowed Andrea Pinamonti to escape him. Gatti got himself ahead of the Genoa striker who was heading goalwards, but he got himself kicked in the foot in the process.

The Italy international fell down in agony and had to receive treatment for several minutes before trying to shake it off and resume action. But in the end, he was unable to continue, so he left his place on the pitch for Pierre Kalulu.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

On Monday, Gatti paid a visit to the J|Medical Centre to undergo the necessary clinical tests. The results revealed a compound fracture in the fibula.

“Federico Gatti, who left the field during the first half of Juventus-Genoa following an injury to his left leg, underwent diagnostic tests at the J|Medical this Monday morning,” reads the statement released on the club’s official website.