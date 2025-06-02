Juventus have confirmed the top managerial shake-up embodied by the arrival of Damien Comolli and the elevation of Giorgio Chiellini.

The legendary defender spent the bulk of his playing career serving the club’s cause. He left Continassa in the summer of 2022 to embark on one last career adventure at Los Angeles FC before calling it a day in December 2023.

The Italian defender returned to the club this season as a director, and has been gradually integrated into the hierarchy in preparation for a bigger role.

Well, the time has now come for Chiellini to assume larger duties.

Juventus appoint Giorgio Chiellini as Director of Football Strategy

(Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

On Monday morning, Juventus released a statement on the club’s official website confirming Comolli’s appointment as General Director.

The former Spurs and Liverpool director will be entrusted with the football department, replacing departing Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli, and should be given larger authorities than the former Napoli man.

The same statement reveals that Chiellini has been appointed as the club’s new Director of Football Strategy and will report directly to Comolli.