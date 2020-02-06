Juventus confirm January transfers

Juventus have confirmed all their official transfer business during the January window in a statement on the clubs website.
The Bianconeri were surprisingly active during the transfer period, focussing mostly on lightening the squad and moving on fringe players.
Their big signing was the addition of Dejan Kulusevski who remains on loan at Parma until the end of the season.
A statement on the clubs site confirmed all the moves in full:
Rafael BANDEIRA DA FONSECA – temporary loan with option to Amiens (FRA);
Enzo Alan Tomas BARRENECHEA – permanent acquisition from Sion (CHE);
Stefano BELTRAME – permanent sale to CSKA Sofia (BUL);
Matteo Luigi BRUNORI – permanent acquisition from Pescara;
Emre CAN – temporary loan with option and obligation to buy to Borussia Dortmund (GER);
Luca CLEMENZA – temporary loan with option to Pescara;
Yannick COTTER – permanent acquisition from Sion (CHE);
Yannick COTTER – temporary loan to Sion (CHE);
Ferdinando DEL SOLE – resolution of temporary loan to Juve Stabia;
Wesley David DE OLIVEIRA ANDRADE – permanent acquisition from Hellas Verona;
Nicolò FRANCOFONTE – temporary loan with obligation to buy to Sampdoria;
Nikolai Baden FREDERIKSEN – tempoary loan with option to Fortuna Sittard (NL);
Erik GERBI – temporary loan with obligation to buy to Sampdoria;
Kwang Song HAN – trasformation from temporary loan to permanent acquisition from Cagliari;
Kwang Song HAN – permanent sale to Al Duhail (QAT);
Dejan KULUSEVSKI – permanent acquisition from Atalanta;
Dejan KULUSEVSKI – tempoary loan to Parma;
Eric LANINI – permanent sale to Parma;
Daniel LEO – exercised the right of option for permanent acquisition from Lugano (CHE);
Mario MANDZUKIC – permanent sale to Al Duhail (QAT);
Ettore MARCHI – tempoary loan from Monza;
Edoardo MASCIANGELO – trasformation from temporary loan to permanent acquisition to Pescara;
Alejandro Jose MARQUES MENDEZ – permanent acquisition from Barcelona (SPA);
Alessandro MINELLI – permanent acquisition from Parma;
Dany MOTA CARVALHO – temporary loan with obligation to buy to Monza;
Jean-Claude Junior NTENDA WA DIMBONDA – permanent acquisition from Nantes (FRA);
Matheus PEREIRA DA SILVA – resolution of temporary loan to Dijon (FRA);
Matheus PEREIRA DA SILVA – temporary loan with obligation to buy to Barcelona (SPA)
Mattia PERIN – temporary loan to Genoa;
Marko PJACA – temporary loan to Anderlecht (BEL);
Jonas Jakob ROUHI – permanent acquisition from Brommapojkarna (SWE);
Razvan Sergiu SAVA – resolution of temporary loan to Pescara;
Razvan Sergiu SAVA – tempoary loan with option to Lecce;
Kristian SEKULARAC – permanent acquisition from Servette (CHE);
Ransford SELASI – temporary loan to Lugano (CHE);
Matteo STOPPA – temporary loan with obligation to buy to Sampdoria;
Giacomo VRIONI – permanent acquisition from Sampdoria.