Juventus have released an official statement confirming Teun Koopmeiners has indeed suffered a rib injury that will rule him out of action.

The Dutchman has been reportedly struggling with this issue since the Champions League contest against RB Leipzig, but it only came to light when he left the pitch at the interval last Sunday against Cagliari.

The 26-year-old only briefly joined the Netherlands camp before returning to Turin.

The midfielder arrived at the J|Medical Centre on Thursday morning to undergo the required medical tests, and the medical staff detected a fracture.

“Following the persistence of the painful symptoms experienced at the end of the first half of the match against Cagliari, Teun Koopmeiners underwent diagnostic examinations this morning at J|Medical that showed the presence of a slightly dislocated fracture of the second right anterior rib,” reads the note posted on the official Juventus website.