Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik has suffered a new injury setback that will rule him out of the crucial games against Bologna and Milan.

The Polish international had suffered a serious injury in June 2024 that kept him out of action for the entire 2024/25 campaign.

After several surgeries and setbacks, he finally made his return to action last month in the 1-1 draw against Sassuolo.

Milik also had another cameo in the victory over Genoa, but he remained on the bench for the duration of the win over Atalanta last Saturday, with Luciano Spalletti making more reserved substitutions to defend the slender lead.

Arkadiusz Milik picks up muscle injury in Juventus training

The 32-year-old’s return to the pitch has been a breeze of fresh air for Juventus, who have been lacking a genuine centre-forward for months, especially with Dusan Vlahovic still struggling with injuries.

But unfortunately for Milik, he is now set for another stoppage, albeit a relatively brief one compared to the previous.

The official Juventus website announced that the former Napoli and Marseille striker has sustained a Grade II muscle injury after hurting himself during Tuesday’s training session.

“Following a muscle injury sustained in training on Tuesday, 14 April, 2026, Arkadiusz Milik underwent tests at J|Medical this Wednesday morning,” reads the official note.