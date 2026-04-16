Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik has suffered a new injury setback that will rule him out of the crucial games against Bologna and Milan.
The Polish international had suffered a serious injury in June 2024 that kept him out of action for the entire 2024/25 campaign.
After several surgeries and setbacks, he finally made his return to action last month in the 1-1 draw against Sassuolo.
Milik also had another cameo in the victory over Genoa, but he remained on the bench for the duration of the win over Atalanta last Saturday, with Luciano Spalletti making more reserved substitutions to defend the slender lead.
Arkadiusz Milik picks up muscle injury in Juventus training
The 32-year-old’s return to the pitch has been a breeze of fresh air for Juventus, who have been lacking a genuine centre-forward for months, especially with Dusan Vlahovic still struggling with injuries.
But unfortunately for Milik, he is now set for another stoppage, albeit a relatively brief one compared to the previous.
The official Juventus website announced that the former Napoli and Marseille striker has sustained a Grade II muscle injury after hurting himself during Tuesday’s training session.
“Following a muscle injury sustained in training on Tuesday, 14 April, 2026, Arkadiusz Milik underwent tests at J|Medical this Wednesday morning,” reads the official note.
“Those tests revealed a moderate-grade strain of the biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh. Further tests will be conducted in about 10 days’ time to determine the exact recovery time.”
Milik will surely miss Bologna & Milan clashes
This type of injury often requires a recovery period of around 20 days. Milik will certainly miss this weekend’s home fixture against Bologna, as well as the big clash against Milan at San Siro on April 26.
The striker’s availability remains uncertain for the last four rounds of the season, and will hinge on the results of the new tests that will ensue after 10 days.
In any case, Spalletti has probably realised by now that he can no longer entrust Milik with a prominent role due to his precarious physical condition.
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