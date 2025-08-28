Juventus officially announced the transfer of their defender Tiago Djalo to Besiktas on a permanent transfer.

The Portuguese defender had been on the Old Lady’s books since January 2024, when he made the transfer from LOSC Lille. At the time, Juve beat off competition from their arch-rivals Inter who were planning to sign the player as a free agent in the summer of 2024.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old only made a single appearance for the Bianconeri, coming in as a second-half substitute against Monza on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign. It must be noted that he wasn’t in his best physical condition upon his arrival in Turin, as he was still recovering from an ACL injury suffered in March 2023.

Tiago Djalo failed to leave his mark at Juventus

The following summer, Djalo failed to impress Thiago Motta, so he was sent out on loan to Porto, where he encountered problems on and off the pitch.

Djalo returned to Juventus this summer, but he wasn’t part of Igor Tudor’s plans. With one year left on his contract, Damien Comolli and Francois Modesto were keen to sell him outright, and they eventually found themselves an ally in Besiktas.

Juventus reveals all the figures behind Tiago Djalo transfer to Besiktas

On Monday, Juventus confirmed selling the centre-back to the Turkish giants for €3.5 million plus another €1m in loan fees.

The club’s official note also revealed that his operation generated a slight capital worth €1.4 million.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Beşiktaş JK for the definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Tiago Emanuel Embaló Djalo has been reached for a

consideration of €3.5 million, payable in three financial years, in addition to variable bonuses up to a maximum of € 1 million,” reads the official statement published on the club’s official website.

“This transaction generates a positive economic impact on the current financial year equal to ca. €1.4 million, net of auxiliary expenses.”