Juventus defender Renato Veiga will be out of action after sustaining a lesion in his thigh as confirmed by the club.

The 21-year-old has been a great addition to the backline, filling in for Gleison Bremer who’s out for the season, as well as Pierre Kalulu who’s expected to remain on the sidelines for the rest of the month.

The Portuguese has been able to seamlessly adapt to life in Turin after completing a January transfer from Chelsea, forming a solid partnership with Federico Gatti that helped the club secure four wins in a row, including last Sunday’s Derby d’Italia over Inter. The youngster is even building a swift rapport with the fanbase thanks to his strong character and fighting spirit.

But sadly for Veiga, his momentum has been halted by a muscle injury he suffered during Wednesday’s Champions League contest against PSV Eindhoven. He had to leave the pitch in the early going which certainly didn’t help Thiago Motta’s case. The Old Lady ended up crashing out of the competition with a 3-4 defeat on aggregate after extra-time.

The Portuguese centre-back reported to the J|Medical Centre on Thursday to undergo the necessary medical tests, and the results have confirmed the initial fears.