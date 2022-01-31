Juventus confirm Rodrigo Bentancur to Tottenham transfer

Juventus has sold Uruguayan midfielder, Rodrigo Bentancur to Tottenham for €19 million, the club has announced.

The former Boca Juniors man ends his impressive spell at Juve by reuniting with Fabio Paratici at the Premier League club.

After a poor first half of this season, we expected the Bianconeri to make changes to their squad.

Midfield has been a problem spot for them, but with just Denis Zakaria joining, it didn’t seem Juve will offload more than one player in that position.

However, after keeping Arthur, the Bianconeri agreed to end relations with Bentancur.

Spurs will pay the fee in three instalments and will add a further €6m if some sporting objectives are achieved.

Bentancur can look back at his time with Juve and be happy with a part of the club’s statement reading:

“Over his four and a half seasons at Juventus, Rodri collected 181 appearances in all competitions. He added three goals, two in Serie A and one in the Italian Cup, as well as 17 assists and an 89% passing success rate. In the last four seasons in Serie A, Bentancur is the Juventus player that has made most tackles, 205, and effectuated most interceptions, 147.

“If you consider that in his time at Juve since 2017/18, no other Bianconeri player has been more consistent in Serie A than Rodrigo with his 133 matches, the same number as Paulo Dybala.”

Juve FC Says

This is the life of a football player, and we can only be thankful for the time Bentancur spent with us.

The midfielder gave his best for the club, and we wish him the best of luck in the Premier League.

With Antonio Conte as his new manager, he should not struggle to play in London. Hopefully, we would meet again, perhaps in the Champions League.