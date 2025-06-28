“Nicolo Savona, following the trauma to his left ankle suffered during Thursday’s match against Manchester City, underwent diagnostic tests today which revealed a high-grade capsular-ligament lesion,” reads the official statement.

“He has already begun his rehabilitation programme and will be reassessed in a month’s time.”

As usual, the club didn’t offer a timetable for the player’s return, but sources in the Italian press (including Giovanni Albanese) are expecting him to be out between six to eight weeks.

Tudor will turn to Federico Gatti against Real Madrid

Therefore, we can expect Tudor to resort to Federico Gatti in the upcoming Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid.

The Italian defender has been struggling with an injury over the past few months, but has recently made his return to action, albeit he has yet to start a match.

This will be quite a return for the former Frosinone man, as he’ll take on some of the best attackers in the world, and this might include Kylian Mbappe who could make his return to action following a bout with gastroenteritis.

The contest between the Bianconeri and the Spanish giants will take place in Miami on Tuesday.