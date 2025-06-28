Juventus have been dealt a serious blow with Nicolo Savona suffering what appears to be a serious injury.
The 22-year-old is originally a right-back, but Igor Tudor has been deploying him at the heart of the three-man backline following the departure of Renato Veiga, who returned to Chelsea following the expiry of his loan stint.
Sadly for the Italian, he sustained an injury during the 2-5 defeat to Manchester City in Juve’s most recent Club World Cup outing.
Juventus provide updates on Nicolo Savona
Juventus have now released a note on their official website confirming that the player has sustained a high-grade lesion.
“Nicolo Savona, following the trauma to his left ankle suffered during Thursday’s match against Manchester City, underwent diagnostic tests today which revealed a high-grade capsular-ligament lesion,” reads the official statement.
“He has already begun his rehabilitation programme and will be reassessed in a month’s time.”
As usual, the club didn’t offer a timetable for the player’s return, but sources in the Italian press (including Giovanni Albanese) are expecting him to be out between six to eight weeks.
Tudor will turn to Federico Gatti against Real Madrid
Therefore, we can expect Tudor to resort to Federico Gatti in the upcoming Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid.
The Italian defender has been struggling with an injury over the past few months, but has recently made his return to action, albeit he has yet to start a match.
This will be quite a return for the former Frosinone man, as he’ll take on some of the best attackers in the world, and this might include Kylian Mbappe who could make his return to action following a bout with gastroenteritis.
The contest between the Bianconeri and the Spanish giants will take place in Miami on Tuesday.
