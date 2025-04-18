Juventus admitted they’re in talks with a new main shirt sponsor, all but confirming earlier rumours that revealed a new agreement between the club and Jeep.

The Bianconeri have been without a main sponsor since the start of the season, when their 12-year collaboration with the American automobile brand came to an end. Instead, the team has been displaying the “Save the Children” banner since the start of the season as a goodwill initiative to make up for the lack of a commercial partner.

Nevertheless, circulating reports in the Italian media revealed that the Jeep logo is about to make a comeback on the club’s shirt, with Exor CEO John Elkann personally endorsing the accord between the two companies he owns (Juventus and Stellantis).

In response to this news, the Serie A giants have released a statement confirming ongoing talks with a new sponsor, albeit without revealing any names.

“With reference to the rumours reported by some Italian and international newspapers in relation to negotiations for the negotiation of sponsorship agreements for the match shirt (so-called front jersey sponsor), Juventus Football Club SpA confirms that some negotiations have been started with partners of primary standing for amounts substantially in the range of those envisaged in the Strategic Plan for the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 financial years, which are believed to be able to create long-term value for the Company, the Shareholders and the partners,” reads the club’s official note.

“At present, no agreement has been formalised and, therefore, it is not possible to make any predictions regarding the conclusion of front jersey sponsor agreements that will be submitted to the competent corporate bodies.

“The Company will provide updates in accordance with the applicable legislative and regulatory provisions.”

For their part, Calcio e Finanza believes that the new agreement with Jeep will be finalised ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup which will kick off in mid-June. The Bianconeri are also expected to display another sponsor on their shirts in the shape of “Visit Detroit”, thus yielding extra income.

As for Jeep, the source expects the agreement to be worth around 25 million euros per season. This number pale in comparison to the previous figures which had reached 45 million euros by the end of their initial accord.

Nevertheless, it should be remembered that the Bianconeri are coming off difficult campaigns, which may have reduced their global appeal. Moreover, they no longer host top superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.