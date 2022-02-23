Juventus confirm that forward undergoing surgery this evening

Juventus forward Kaio Jorge is undegoing surgery this evening after being stretchered off during the Juventus Under-23 matchup.

The Old Lady have a growing number of absentees from the first-team at present, and things are getting worse on that front.

We have been without Federico Chiesa for months now, while the other Federico (Bernadeschi) has also been in and out of availability. Throw in Giorgio Chiellini, Juan Cuadrado and Leo Bonucci who struggle to stay ready for long spells, and we have a growing nightmare which needs concerning.

While Kaio is yet to make his mark on the senior stage, he is the latest loss to the playing squad, and reduces our numbers even further. It remains to be seen how long he will in fact be absent for, but after Juventus.com confirmed that he had to undergo surgery this evening you can expect him to be out for some time.

While Jorge doesn’t pose an immediate blow to the squad, with Paulo Dybala currently sidelined he could well have had a better chance at finding some minutes to try and make a name for himself as he settles in after his move from Brazil last summer.

