Juventus confirm that Paul Pogba has undergone successful surgery

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has undergone a successful surgery to fix his meniscus problem.

The midfielder has not played a competitive game for the Bianconeri since he joined them, having suffered a knee problem in preseason.

He initially decided against undergoing surgery last month and chose an alternative recovery method to fix the issue.

However, after training twice on the pitch, he didn’t feel satisfied with the outcome the method was giving him and underwent surgery, which could force him to miss the World Cup.

Juventus has now reported that the procedure was successful, and the midfielder will now begin his road to recovery.

A club statement reads, as quoted by Football Italia:

“This evening, Paul Pogba underwent a selective external arthroscopic meniscectomy. The surgery, performed by Prof. Roberto Rossi in the presence of the Juventus Team Doctor, Luca Stefanini was a complete success.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba has wasted a month’s worth of recovery time after deciding against surgery earlier.

However, the most important thing is that he has now agreed to undergo the procedure, which will help him heal better and return to the pitch with no pain.

Hopefully, he will return to the playing pitch soon and show his class for all to see why we signed him.