Juventus confirm the success of Kaio’s operation and reveal expected recovery period

February 24, 2022 - 3:00 pm

On Tuesday night, Juventus took on Villarreal away from home in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

But after being left out from the Champions League squad, Kaio Jorge didn’t join his Juventus teammates for the trip to Spain.

Instead, the youngster joined the Bianconeri’s U23 squad for a Serie C fixture against Pro Patria.

Although Lamberto Zauli’s men emerged victorious, the Brazilian’s unfortunate injury marred the afternoon.

The 20-year-old sustained a knee injury and had to be stretched off the pitch in tears.

Less than 24 later, Kaio underwent surgery, and thankfully, it was a successful one as confirmed by the club’s official statement.

Juventus also expect the recovery time to last for eight months. Here is the full statement as published by the club’s official website:

“This morning, at the Sedes Sapientiae clinic, Kaio Jorge underwent surgery following a rupture of the patellar tendon of his right knee. The surgery, performed by Prof. Roberto Rossi in the presence of the Juventus team doctor, Dr. Marco Freschi, was a complete success. The recovery time is approximately eight months.”

After signing for the club last summer, Kaio Jorge immediately joined Max Allegri’s first team. Nevertheless, he had been starving for playing and is yet to make first start.

