Champions & Europa League

Juventus confirm their 23-man squad for Champions League group stages

September 1, 2021 - 8:49 pm

With the summer transfer window now closed, and just two weeks until the Champions League gets itself underway, Juventus have released their confirmed 23-man squad list for the upcoming group stages.

The Old Lady were drawn alongside Chelsea, Malmo and Zenit St Petersburg and will kick-off their European campaign in Sweden on September 14.

With that in mind, the players list has been named for the upcoming round, with signing Kaio Jorge the most noteable absentee from the list which was confirmed on their official website, although it remains to be seen if the decision was linked to his current injury.

Goalkeepers: Perin, Pinsoglio, Szczesny
Defenders: Bonucci, Chiellini, Danilo, De Ligt, De Sciglio, Rugani, Alex Sandro
Midfielders: Bentancur, Bernadeschi, Kulusevski, Locatelli, McKennie, Rabiot, Arthur, Ramsey
Forwards: Chiesa, Cuadrado, Dybala, Kean, Morata

We should comfortably make it out the group, and the team should be well accustomed to returning manager Max Allegri’s tactics in time to have a serious attempt at winning the competition.

Is this squad good enough to go all the way?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ronaldo

‘Better for all concerned’ – Juventus and Ronaldo both ‘better’ off after move

September 1, 2021
locatelli

Journalist reckons the Juventus team was weakened and not strengthened in this transfer window

September 1, 2021
scudetto

Juventus’ problems make Inter favourites to win Serie A claims former coach

September 1, 2021

3 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply Joeke September 1, 2021 at 8:57 pm

    Not by a long shot….
    Fingers crossed they make it through the group phase.

  • Avatar
    Reply Justin September 1, 2021 at 9:20 pm

    Why did they leave out Kaio Jorge. Come on give the youth a chance. That’s one thing I don’t like about Juve. You signed the kid not to include him in the champions league. But you included Aaron ” INJURY PRONE ” Ramsey. Just don’t make any sense at all

  • Avatar
    Reply Okwe September 1, 2021 at 11:15 pm

    I can’t believe that juve left kaio Jorge out of the list? Wat is Ramsey,Arthur,& rugani doing ram & Arthur are injured bt I lent kaio Jorge is just 3 to 4 weeks while Arthur is three months,Ramsey is injury prone! Rubbish juve! Kaio should be iiin

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.