Juventus have unveiled their FIFA Club World Cup squad, as Igor Tudor chose to take 28 players to the United States.

The Bianconeri will represent Italian football alongside their arch-rival Inter in the first expanded edition of the global tournament. The competition will take place between June 14 and July 13.

The Turin-based giants have been pitted in the same group as Manchester City. But before taking on Pep Guardiola’s men in their final group-stage fixture, they will first play Al Ain and Wydad.

With only hours separating us from the first kickoff in the tournament, Juventus have confirmed the list of players who will take part in the action.

The club had previously handed FIFA a list of 35 players, but seven Juventus Next Gen youngsters have been trimmed, so only 28 men made the final cut.

Which Juventus players were selected?

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Gleison Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik made cut despite being out of action since October and last June repsectively. Nevertheless, neither player is expected to get any playing time during the tournament.

Teun Koopmeiners and club captain Manuel Locatelli are currently recovering from less serious injuries, so they naturally made the cut.

The same goes for Filip Kostic and Daniele Rugani who have been reinstated into the group after spending their campaign on loan at Fenerbahce and Ajax respectively.

On the other hand, Fabio Miretti and Mattia Perin failed to recover in time, so they haven’t been selected.

Giovanni Daffara and Giovanni Garofani are two young goalkeepers from the Next Gen squad who have been added to the squad alongside Michele Di Gregorio and Carlo Pinsoglio.

Juventus squad for the FIFA Club World Cup

2 Alberto

3 Bremer

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

6 Kelly

7 Conceicao

8 Koopmeiners

9 Vlahovic

10 Yildiz

11 Gonzalez

14 Milik

15 Kalulu

16 McKennie

17 Adzic

18 Kostic

19 Thuram

20 Kolo Muani

22 Weah

23 Pinsoglio

24 Rugani

26 Douglas Luiz

27 Cambiaso

29 Di Gregorio

37 Savona

38 Daffara

40 Rouhi

51 Mbangula