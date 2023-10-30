“Following the muscle problem reported during the match against Hellas Verona on Saturday evening, Timothy Weah underwent instrumental tests at J|Medical late this morning which highlighted a low-grade lesion of the semitendinosus of the right thigh,” reads the official statement published on the club’s website.

“The footballer has already started the rehabilitation process aimed at resuming competitive activity.”

While the official note doesn’t mention a timetable for his recovery, ilBianconero expects the winger to skip this weekend’s trip to Tuscany (against Fiorentina) in addition to next week’s encounter against Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari.

Moreover, the former Lille man is unlikely to join the American national team during November’s international break.

Nevertheless, the source predicts a return against Inter in the Derby d’Italia. The Bianconeri will host the Nerazzurri at the Allianz Stadium on November 26th in what will be the club’s first fixture after the international break.

Weah has thus far made 10 Serie A appearances since joining Juventus in the summer. He contributed with an assist but is yet to open his scoring account for the club.