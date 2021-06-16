Juventus confirms an agreement has been made over hitman

Juventus has ended speculation over the future of Alvaro Morata after confirming his loan move for another season.

The Spaniard had a fine season when he returned to Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid last summer.

He was the only striker on the team and he helped the club with goals and assists.

His season was a fine one and he did well enough to deserve the permanent option in his deal getting triggered.

Juve is struggling financially and they have triggered another option which is to take him on loan for another season at 10m euros.

The striker is currently at the Euros, but he will play club football in Turin once again next season.

The club ended several rumours about their struggles to meet his loan payment for another season by announcing on their website that they have triggered the loan option.

The announcement reads: “Alvaro Morata’s renewal with Juve is official: the Spanish striker will wear the Juventus shirt until 30 June 2022, following the extension of the loan with Atletico Madrid.

“Morata therefore remains in what is his home. A home where, in total, he played 137 games, 79 as a starter, scoring 47 goals and serving 27 assists.

“A house where, after a first experience from 2014 to 2016, Alvaro returned last year. “Being here again is really very nice. Today I am much older as a person and as a footballer. I’m in the right place at the right time, I come back with more experience than the first time », he said on the day of his“ second ”presentation in Juventus.”

It is good that this has been sorted so quickly, the earlier business gets done, the better.