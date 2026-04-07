Dusan Vlahovic missed Juventus’s match against Genoa after suffering an injury before the game, and he is now expected to spend a period on the sidelines. The Serbian forward had only recently returned from a long-term injury, with the club hopeful that he would play a key role in their remaining fixtures this season.

Juventus initially believed the issue to be minor and opted not to risk aggravating the problem by selecting him when he was not fully fit. Vlahovic remains one of the most important players in the squad and has consistently delivered strong performances whenever called upon. However, his absence now presents a challenge for the team during a crucial stage of the campaign.

Medical Update and Club Statement

The Bianconeri have since confirmed that the striker has sustained an injury that will keep him out for a period of time. In an official update, as reported by Il Bianconero, the club stated, “During the warm-up during the second half of the match against Genoa, Dusan Vlahovic suffered a problem with his left calf, following which he underwent diagnostic tests at J|medical this morning. The tests revealed a low-grade lesion of the soleus.” This statement provides clarity on the nature of the issue and confirms that further assessment has already taken place.

Expected Recovery Timeline

While the injury is not considered serious, it is expected to sideline Vlahovic for at least two weeks, with the possibility that his recovery period could extend depending on his progress. This development is a setback for Juventus, who are navigating an important phase of the season and will need to manage without one of their key attacking players.

The club will be hoping for a swift recovery, as Vlahovic’s presence in the squad is vital to their attacking effectiveness and overall ambitions in the closing weeks of the campaign.