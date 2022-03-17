Juventus confirms hamstring injury to young forward

Juventus will be without young forward Marley Ake for the foreseeable future after he suffered a hamstring injury to his right upper thigh.

The youngster made his first-team debut for the Old Lady just a month ago when coming off the bench against league rivals Atalanta.

Max Allegri claimed in January that Ake would be taking the squad role vacated by Federico Chiesa who had been ruled out for the remainder of the season, but the youngster is yet to make his presence felt within the first team.

His work to break into the fold will have taken a major stepback after his latest injury however, with Juventus.com reporting of his hamstring injury after tests today showed a lesion, and he will need to be assessed once again in a fortnight’s time to understand the extent of his absence.

While we have suffered a number of injuries in recent months, this is one which we should be able to deal with more easily, although there was hope that he could well find a way to work his way into the manager’s plans and meet his potential, but maybe we will now have to wait until next season for such a breakthrough, depending how long he remains out for.

Patrick