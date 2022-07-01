Juventus has confirmed the departure of Ange Josuè Chibozo, who moves to Amiens on an initial loan deal.

The Benin international has been a superstar for the Bianconeri under 19 side, and he just turned 19.

The club held him in high regard, and it seemed it was only a matter of time before he gets a chance to play for their senior team.

However, he has opted to leave to further his career at another club, and Juve has accepted Amiens’ offer.

They will pay the Bianconeri 1m euros to make the move permanent at the end of this season if he meets certain playing conditions.

A club statement as quoted by Tutto Sport reads: ” Under 19 official, Ange Josuè Chibozo moves to Amiens on loan with obligation to redeem. Good luck! “.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest youngsters in world football on our youth team now as shown by our performance in the UEFA Youth League last season.

Chibozo was an important part of that side that reached the semi-final, but the team has other very talented youngsters, and they could even better that performance in the next campaign.

Making 1m euros from selling a player that hasn’t broken into your first team yet is a very good deal.