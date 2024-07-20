Weston McKennie’s career at Juventus appears to be over, as evidenced by the club’s decision not to include him in their pre-season tour of Germany.

Juve initially considered using McKennie as part of a deal to sign Douglas Luiz. However, McKennie’s demands complicated the transaction, and the Bianconeri opted for another player after his delay.

Despite a solid performance last season, the new Juventus manager, Thiago Motta, has decided not to include McKennie in his plans for this campaign.

While Timothy Weah, McKennie’s national teammate, has returned for pre-season, McKennie was allowed to extend his holiday because he is no longer part of their plans.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Juventus has confirmed that there will be no reversal of their decision regarding McKennie. They now expect him to find another club and are awaiting an acceptable offer for his transfer.

Juve FC Says

Sadly, McKennie tried to jeopardise our move for Douglas Luiz, and now is the time for us to pay him back.

The midfielder should find a new home, and if he believes he is a good player, that should not be difficult.