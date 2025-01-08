Juventus resumed training today following their participation in the Italian Super Cup, and they have reiterated their stance regarding Danilo. The Brazilian defender and team captain was previously informed by the club that he is no longer a part of their plans moving forward.

Prior to their trip to Saudi Arabia for the Super Cup, Juventus left Danilo behind and made it clear that he was free to leave. The club informed him that if he chose to stay, he would not be allowed to train with the first team during the second half of the season. Despite the stern warning, Danilo has not yet secured a move away from Turin.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus reinforced their decision today by instructing Danilo to train separately from the rest of the squad as they resumed preparations for the remainder of the season. The message could not be clearer—Danilo is no longer in contention for a place in the team and will have to train in isolation unless he finds a new club during the ongoing transfer window.

Napoli, who have shown interest in Danilo for several months, now have the opportunity to bring the experienced defender into their squad. There is growing expectation that he could link up with Antonio Conte’s side before the window closes, providing a resolution to his uncertain situation.

While Juventus’ handling of Danilo may appear ruthless, the club’s decision reflects their need to act decisively in managing their squad. Moving on players who are not in their plans is necessary for efficiency and balance, and offloading Danilo while there is interest in him seems like a pragmatic choice. However, the treatment of a player who has been a key figure and captain raises questions about the human side of football decisions.