Juventus confirms United States pre-season tour

Juventus has confirmed they will partake in pre-season in the United States of America in the summer.

Max Allegri’s men will spend at least 11 days in North America, where they are expected to face Barcelona, AC Milan and Real Madrid in a ‘Soccer Champions Tour 2023’, Football Italia reveals.

The Bianconeri have struggled this season, but they remain one of the best clubs in Italy and are working towards ensuring they return to win the league next season.

The black and whites are also a protagonist of the European Super League, reportedly backed financially by financiers from the USA.

This tour will give them more exposure and ensure more Americans know about them as a club.

Juve FC Says

Playing pre-season against these formidable opponents will help us prepare well for the new season and it is great that we are partaking in it in the United States.

We could become one of the best clubs in Europe next season if we prepare well, so we expect our players to take these games seriously.

It would be interesting to see if we would have completed our transfer business when the team travels, as that will help the new players bond with others.