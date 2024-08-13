While it appeared that Juventus had Nicolas Gonzalez wrapped up, several obstacles have emerged in recent hours.

The Bianconeri are desperate to add two wingers to Thiago Motta’s squad as the department is too meager at the moment, only containing Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah.

Over the past few days, several sources reported that Juve were close to sealing a deal with Fiorentina for Gonzalez worth 30 million euros.

But as reported this morning, the Viola’s president Rocco Commisso has decided to put the deal on ice and possibly even take the Argentine off the market.

The Tuscans were supposed to sell the 26-year-old to Juventus and replace him with Albert Gudmundsson who was one of the finest performers in Serie A last season.

Nevertheless, Genoa CEO Andres Blazquez has now adopted a similar stubborn stance to Commisso’s, stating that his club won’t sell the Icelandic star before finding a proper replacement.

“Until we find a player capable of maintaining the team’s competitiveness, Albert will remain with us,” said the Grifone official in his interview with Il Secolo XIX via JuventusNews24.

This new development complicates matters for the Old Lady even further.

Juventus must now hope that Genoa can find themselves a player capable of replacing Gudmundsson, which would unblock the latter’s transfer to Fiorentina.

Afterwards, the Bianconeri will have to check if Commisso is willing to do business with them, and grant Gonzalez safe passage to Turin.

The Argentina international has been plying his trade in Tuscany since 2021. He is currently tied to the Viola with a contract lasting until 2028.