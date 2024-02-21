Juventus are reportedly contemplating a swap deal that involves Matias Soulé and Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

The Argentine has emerged as one of the best youngsters in Serie A this season while playing on loan at Frosinone.

The 20-year-0ld will return to Turin at the end of the season, but he might not linger for too long.

If an interesting offer were to come in Juve’s way, the management would sell the winger to raise funds for their transfer targets.

But according to The Telegraph, Juventus are now considering trading the young man’s services to Crystal Palace’s Olise.

The Eagles have been mentioned as one of several Premier League clubs interested in the Argentine’s services.

Therefore, Juventus could reportedly pounce on the situation to land Olise who has been one of the rising stars at Palace this season.

The 22-year-old spent time at the academies of Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City before making his bones at Reading.

The Frenchman joined Crystal Palace in 2021 for 8 million pounds. This season, he has thus far contributed with six goals and three assists in 11 Premier League outings.

Olise’s exploits placed him on the shortlist of several top EPL sides, including Manchester United.

So it remains to be seen if this proposal will ever come to fruition, as exchange deals tend to be complicated affairs with many parties involved.