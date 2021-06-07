Juventus consider Depay approach to undermine Barca bid

Memphis Depay has been stalling on signing with Barcelona, and Juventus could well make their own offer.

The Dutch forward is out of contract this summer, and appears set on leaving Lyon in favour of moving to a bigger club.

Depay was close to a move to the Nou Camp last summer, only for the Spanish FA to refuse to sign off the deal unless they offloaded some of their current crop, and they now look to be in the driving seat to seal that deal a year later.

Juventus could well come in with their own offer however, according to SportMole, with Cristiano Ronaldo believed to be a possible departee.

The Portuguese enjoyed a mixed season in Turin, with some of his rare below-par performances coming in key games such as against Porto in the Champions League, and his future is strongly speculated at present, with Man United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain continually on-and-off interested in his signature.

Ronaldo’s exit would leave a big gap in the Juve attack however, and Depay could well be considered the man to fill that void.

Should Juventus make their bid to bring the Lyon forward to Turin? Could his consistency and versatility be a huge boost to our squad?

Patrick