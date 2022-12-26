Juventus has handed a new deal to Samuel Iling-Junior and promoted him to their first team after the youngster impressed in his first few games for the club.

He is now tied to a long-term deal and hopes to get more chances to play for the first team and perhaps deliver more goals and assists.

Juve has so many first-team wingers, and he will struggle to play often if the older players above him on the pecking order do well.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the attacker will be considered an alternative to Filip Kostic and will play a similar super-sub role that Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman played when he was in Turin.

Juve hopes he will develop that way into one of the finest attackers in their squad.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior is clearly a top talent, and it is great news that we have him in our squad as one player who can change a game even if he comes off the bench.

He would want more game time now that he is in the senior squad, but he must be patient and wait for his time to shine because we have some of the finest attackers in our squad.

If he keeps doing well off the bench, he could even play ahead of his more accomplished teammates.