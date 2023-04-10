Miretti
Juventus consider loaning out young midfielder in the summer

April 10, 2023 - 10:00 am

Last season, Fabio Miretti become the first Juventus Next Gen star to truly cement himself as a regular feature with the senior squad.

The midfielder developed through the club’s ranks from a tender age, and took the opportunity last term amidst an injury crisis.

This season, the 19-year-old has made 30 appearances for Max Allegri’s side in all competitions, but Nicolò Fagioli’s rise has limited his starting berths.

According to TuttoJuve, the management is considering sending Miretti on loan next season so he can sharpen his tools by playing more regularly.

The source mentions Monza as a possible destination, which would be a similar switch to that of Nicolò Rovella and Filippo Ranocchia, two Juventus youngsters who currently ply their trade at Silvio Berlusconi’s club.

Juve FC say

Miretti has been a part of the first team for a year or so. This season, fans and observers have been mainly comparing him with fellow young midfielder Fagioli.

However, it’s important to remember that Miretti is three years younger, and that is a significant age difference at this early stage of a playing career.

This season, Rovella has been displaying immense signs of improvement at Monza, so perhaps Miretti would benefit from a similar arrangement, as he still has time on his hand.

