Juventus consider move for unhappy Real Madrid playmaker

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Isco from Real Madrid in January, with the midfielder frustrated with his role in the Spanish capital.

Isco has featured in three of the club’s five matches so far this season, whilst being left as an unused substitute for their Champions League win over Inter Milan last night, and has found his importance within his first-team dwindling over the past three years.

The Spaniard now has less than a year remaining on his contract, and could well find himself on the move within the that time, either on a free transfer or in the winter, but if the previous window is anything to go by, he will likely be winding down his contract. CalcioMercato states that both AC Milan and Juve are considering their options ahead of January.

The playmaker will be allowed to talk to clubs about a potential move from the turn of the year, and he will surely have plenty of offers given his age and experience, let alone his ability, and I would love to see him join the Old Lady.

We currently have Alvaro Morata on loan at the club, while Juan Cuadrado is at the tender age of 33 at present, and Isco’s arrival could well cover us for their departures, as well as bolster our current options in forward positions.

Would Isco bring a different option to our forward roles?

Patrick