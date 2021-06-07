Juventus consider moves for a striker, here are the narrowed down options

Signing a new striker is a priority for Juventus this summer as they bid to start next season very competitively.

The Bianconeri didn’t have the best of campaigns in the 2020/2021 season and they are keen to ensure that the next one is way better.

The club had the likes of Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Chiesa in their attack, but only Alvaro Morata was an out-and-out striker in the squad.

The Spaniard is expected to return to the club for another campaign even if it would only be temporary.

Max Allegri is hopeful of securing a deal for another striker even if he keeps hold of Ronaldo and Dybala as well.

Calciomercato reports that the Bianconeri won’t be able to compete for the likes of Harry Kane or Erling Haaland because they would be too expensive.

This has seen them narrow down their options to Mauro Icardi, Arek Milik, Edin Dzeko, and Dusan Vlahovic.

Another important reason why they have targeted these strikers is that Allegri wants an attacker that has Serie A experience.

The above names have excellent reputations in the competition and the club hopes they will help them with enough goals to win back Serie A if they join this summer.