Juventus consider Portuguese midfielder’s signature after impressive Euro 2020 campaign

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Renato Sanches this summer, one of the standout stars of Euro 2020.

The Portuguese midfielder’s has had a rollercoaster career so far, despite still being a relatively young player, and he looks set to take another upturn.

Sanches made a big name for himself five years ago, when playing a key role in helping his Portugal side win Euro 2016 at the age of 18, convincing Bayern Munich to make the bold move to bring him to the Bundesliga.

That spell couldn’t have gone much worse however, and he was eventually allowed to move to Swansea on loan, another move which failed to flatter onlookers.

He was then sold to Lille in the summer of 2019 for a loss, albeit a club record signing for the French club, and enjoyed a big upturn in fortunes in his second term with the club, helping them to the league title ahead of giants Paris Saint-Germain.

He has once again shone at another European Championships as well, and could well find himself the subject of another move to a European giant, with Juventus claimed to be eyeing his signature, although TuttoJuve claims that his arrival could well depend on other departures from Turin.

