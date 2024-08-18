Juventus could reportedly bring Filip Kostic back to the fold ahead of tomorrow’s encounter against Como.

The Bianconeri will kickstart the Serie A campaign on Monday night by hosting Cesc Fabregas’ newly-promoted side at the Allianz Stadium.

However, Thiago Motta’s squad remains meager, especially on the flanks.

The management is still working on signing the likes of Teun Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao.

But in the meantime, the new manager remains short of options on the wings. With Matias Soule sold and Federico Chiesa omitted, Motta’s solitary options are Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the former Bologna coach could decide to reinstate Kostic.

This would be a curious move given how the Serbian is deemed inapt to the coach’s tactical style of play.

The 31-year-old is a classic winger who enjoys running by the touchline and delivering crosses to the box, whereas the Italo-Brazilian prefers players who are more involved in the buildup and possess the ability to cut to the middle.

Nevertheless, the necissity of choice could see the former Eintracht Frankfurst star rejoin the squad, at least until the arrival of reinforcement.

The Serbia international would offer a backup option for Yildiz who will be the first choice on the left-hand side.

The experienced winger has a contract with Juventus valid until June 2026. He currently weighs circa 5 million euros on the club’s balance sheet.