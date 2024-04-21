Juventus are reportedly contemplating the idea of replacing Timothy Weah with Lille fullback Thiago Santos.

The American winger joined the Bianconeri last July, completing a switch from the French club. He was the only summer signing to join Max Allegri’s ranks last summer.

For their part, Lille replaced the 24-year-old by signing Santos from Estoril. Like Weah, the Portuguese mainly occupies the right flank. He has been operating at right-back this term, delivering impressive displays in the process.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Santos could be set to replace Weah once again, this time at Juventus.

The USMNT star has thus far failed to carve himself a starting berth at Max Allegri’s court. On Friday, he earned a rare starting berth against Cagliari, but couldn’t make the most of it.

Therefore, the source believes the Bianconeri could discharge the American this summer and pursue yet another Lille star.

The Serie A giants also signed Tiago Djalo from the Ligue 1 side in January, but the defender has yet to make his club debut.

Moreover, the source claims Santos could be the more suitable option to help Juventus transition from a 3-5-2 system to a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation, potentially under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

The Sporting youth product has made 38 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing with three goals and two assists.