Juventus could reportedly opt to bring back Tommaso Barbieri as a replacement for Timothy Weah who has yet to inspire.

The USMNT star completed a transfer from Lille last summer, but has been struggling for playing time.

The 23-year-old earned a starting berth yesterday against Udinese, but failed to make the most out of it. Max Allegri decided to haul him off early in the second half following an abysmal display.

So according to La Giovane Italia via TuttoMercatoWeb, Juventus are seriously considering Barbieri as an option for the right flank starting next season.

The Bianconeri fans are already familiar with the 21-year-old who spent three years with Juventus Next Gen (between 2020 and 2023) while also making a few appearances for the first team.

The right-back is currently on loan at Pisa, and has been producing impressive displays in Serie B. He contributed with a goal in the 2-0 win over Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria in his last appearance.

The source believes that Barbieri can prove to be a good addition to the wingback/fullback department.

While the youngster identified Kyle Walker as his playing idol, the report likens him to Mattia De Sciglio for his style and ability to cover on both flanks.

He would also follow the path of Andrea Cambiaso who spent a campaign on loan at Bologna before joining Max Allegri’s ranks and cementing himself as a true protagonist in the team.