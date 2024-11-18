Out of the blue, Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as a suitor for Nicolo Fagioli, leaving Juventus with a tough decision to make.

The 24-year-old is a youth product of the Bianconeri who has been at the club for more than a decade. He eventually made his big breakthrough in October 2022, cementing himself as a regular starter at the club. However, his momentum was halted by a betting scandal that earned him a suspension for the vast majority of the previous campaign.

Fagioli managed to swiftly bounce back and even received a call-up for Euro 2024. But after a promising start to life under Thiago Motta, he has been recently left on the bench in favor of Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram. He also lost his spot in the Italian national team, even with Samuele Ricci unavailable.

So could this be the beginning of the end for Fagioli’s story in Turin?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, PSG are interested in the midfielder’s services, and are preparing to launch an offer in January.

As the pink newspaper explains, offloading Fagioli would be a hard pill to swallow for the Old Lady given the player’s long stint at the club and his status as a fan favorite. Nevertheless, this could be a sacrifice the club must make in order to afford a new defender in January.

Motta’s defensive ranks have been ravaged by injuries, with Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal out for the remainder of the season. Therefore, bolstering the backline is a must for Cristiano Giuntoli and Co.

As the source explains, selling Fagioli (who is valued at circa 25 million euros) would provide Juventus with the necessary funds to buy a new defender rather than signing someone on a 6-month loan deal – a scenario that the management would like to avoid.