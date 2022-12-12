Juventus consider selling Rabiot in January but face two obstacles

This season, Adrien Rabiot has been one of the pleasant surprises for both club and country.

After three disappointing years in Turin, the player is finally taking his game up a notch, becoming a pillar for Juventus since the start of the campaign.

He has also exploded on the international scene, putting up a string of impressive performances for the French national team who have now reached the World Cup semi-final.

Sadly for the Old Lady, the 27-year-old’s renaissance coincided with his potential departure since he’s currently running on an expiring contract.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus are facing an uphill battle when it comes to renewing the contract of Rabiot, especially with the club adopting a more cautious spending policy.

Therefore, the Bianconeri would consider selling the player in January in order to avoid losing his services for free at the end of the season.

However, the source believes that even this prospect remains unlikely due to two obstacles.

The first is Max Allegri’s great esteem towards the player. The manager would regret losing an important piece of his tactical jigsaw in the middle of the campaign.

The second hurdle is the player’s will. Rabiot is reportedly content at Juventus for the time being and is no hurry to leave.

Moreover, his mother and agent Veronique would like to negotiate a contract with several clubs in the summer once her son becomes a free agent in her attempts to squeeze the highest salary possible.