Juventus are reportedly struggling to renew the contract of Weston McKennie which could spark another transfer to the Premier League.

The American joined the club in 2020 following a positive experience at Schalke.

After two and a half years filled with highs and lows, the Bianconeri sent the midfielder to Leeds United on loan with an option to buy.

However, the Whites’ relegation saw the player return to Turin in the summer.

Nevertheless, the collapsed transfer proved to be a blessing in disguise for the Old Lady, with the player taking his game to a whole new level this season.

McKennie has now established himself as a pillar in the middle of the park, producing nine assists across all competitions.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, the management has been unable to register concrete progress in their quest to renew the Texan’s contract.

McKennie’s current deal will expire in the summer of 2025, leaving his long-term future uncertain.

So as the pink newspaper tells it, this could prompt Juventus to sell the 25-year-old in the summer to avoid the risk of losing his services for free a year later.

In this case, the Bianconeri will be hoping that the USMNT international’s impressive displays attract interest from the Premier League.

The source claims that Juventus would be willing to accept an offer between 15 and 20 million euros. This would be sufficient considering the player’s expiring contract.

Moreover, the Italian giants would reinvest the figures generated from the sale on their primary transfer target Teun Koopmeiners.

The Dutchman won’t come cheap, with Atalanta reportedly asking for 60 million euros.