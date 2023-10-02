As he continues to struggle for minutes on the pitch, Samuel Iling-Junior could reportedly leave Juventus as early as January.

According to Goal via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri will consider selling the Englishman in the upcoming winter transfer session if his playing time doesn’t improve.

The 19-year-old is a Chelsea youth product who signed for the Italian giants in the summer of 2020.

Last season, he earned his promotion from the Next Gen squad to the first team following some impressive displays.

However, the youngster is currently the third-choice left wingback in Max Allegri’s pecking order.

While Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso are competing for a starting berth on the left flank, Iling-Junior is yet to start a match this season.

He only made three appearances off the bench this term, providing the assist for Dusan Vlahovic’s equalizer against Bologna in Round 2.

As the source adds, the English player has suitors both in the Premier League and Serie A. Therefore, the Juventus management would entertain a sale if an important offer were to arrive.

Juve FC say

Iling-Junior has proven to be one of the most talented youngsters in Juve’s ranks. Therefore, losing his services would be a shame.

However, if Allegri isn’t planning on deploying him more often, then the player must seek an exit for his own sake since serving as a third choice would thwart his development.