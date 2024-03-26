Juventus could decide to send Tiago Djalo on loan next season to help him regain his optimal physical condition.

The Bianconeri sprinted to secure the Portugusese’s services in January, thus cutting the road on Inter who were planning to sign him as a free agent in the summer.

Juventus instead agreed a deal with Lille who were happy to sell the player for 3.6 million euros just six months before the expiry of his contract.

But despite being clinically cleared, the 23-year-old has yet to make his club debut. His last competitive appearance dates back to the 4th of March, 2023 when he sustained an ACL injury.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are now considering sending Djalo on loan for next season, especially if he continues to starve for playing time until the end of the season.

This could either be a six-month stint or one that lasts for an entire campaign.

In any case, Juve prefer to find him accommodation in Serie A in order to get some valuable experience in Italy’s top flight which differentiates from the French league.

This experience would also allow the player to slowly regain his physical condition in a less demanding environment.

The Portuguese defender is a youth product of Sporting who also had a brief spell with Milan’s Primavera squad before joining Lille in 2019 where he cemented himself as one of the finest young centre-back in Ligue 1.