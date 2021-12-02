Juventus consider sending frustrating midfielder on loan

To say that Juventus have some problems in the middle of the park would be a major understatement. At this point, the club has so much to do in order to fix their midfield department.

One of the issues present in this area is the lackluster performances of Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian arrived to the club in major exchange deal with Barcelona that saw Miralem Pjanic move in the other direction.

The Bosnian’s career has been on a downfall ever since, but Arthur hasn’t fared much better.

The 25-year-old’s first campaign was plagued by injuries, and his form never truly picked up whenever he made it to the pitch.

While things were expected to improve this season under the guidance of Max Allegri, we’re witnessing almost the same scenario from the previous campaign.

Therefore, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24 ) claims that the Bianconeri are considering sending Arthur away on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Old Lady is also adamant on letting Aaron Ramsey leave in January, which would open the door for a new arrival that would hopefully improve the state of the midfield department.

The source also says that Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini realizes that he won’t be able to sell the former Barcelona man for the same value that was reported upon his arrival in the summer of 2020, which is why a temporary loan move could be the best available solution at the moment.