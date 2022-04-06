Juventus consider sending young fullback on loan next season

Following a slow start to the campaign, things have gradually improved for Luca Pellegrini, who has been able to feature on a more consistent basis as of late.

The left-back signed for Juventus in 2019 in a swap deal that saw Leonardo Spinazzola departing towards Roma. He then spent two campaigns on loan at Cagliari and Genoa respectively, before joining Max Allegri’s squad last summer.

The 23-year-old was initially left out from the Champions League squad, but the manager then added him to the list ahead of the knockout stages.

Nevertheless, his future in Turin remains shrouded in mystery. In fact, la Gazzetta dello Sport believes that Juventus could send Pellegrini on another loan spell next season.

The source explains that the club will buy a long-term replacement for Alex Sandro next summer. The Brazilian’s contract expires in 2023, thus, Pellegrini would rejoin the Bianconeri a year later with his experienced teammate leaving Turin.

Moreover, the report explains that Mattia De Sciglio should extended his contract with the club, which would provide additional depth for the left-back spot.

Juve FC say

While a large section of Juventus fans would hope to see Pellegrini remaining at the club next season, it appears that the management is planning for a transitional campaign that would see Sandro slowly handing the reigns for a new player.

The former Porto man enjoys a large contract which will make it hard for the club to find him a new destination next summer. Therefore, Juventus could sacrifice Pellegrini for yet another year.