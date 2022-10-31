Even though the goalkeeping department is the least of Juve’s concerns at the moment, the management might already be looking for a capable custodian who can guard the goal for years to come.

In Wojciech Szczesny, the Bianconeri have a solid first choice with vast experience, while Mattia Perin is arguably the best second-choice goalkeeper in Serie A.

But according to La Nazione via ilBianconero, Juventus are considering a swoop for Guglielmo Vicario, identifying the 26-year-old as a long-term replacement for Szczesny.

The Empoli shot-stopper is 26-years-old, and was one of the best revelations in the league last season.

This term, he continues to deliver the goods for the Tuscan club, and has earned his first callup for the Italian national team, even though he’s yet to make his international debut.

Juve FC say

While thinking ahead is always a positive sign, the goalkeeper position is a delicate one, and an acquisition could backfire if conducted at the wrong timing.

As we all know, every manager will eventually choose his number one custodian, leaving his other options on the bench.

So as long as Szczesny remains on top of his game, Vicario – or any other up-and-coming goalkeeper for that matter – will probably struggle to usurp the Polish veteran.

Therefore, Juventus may want to rely on Szczesny and Perin for another year or two as long as the latter is satisfied with his second fiddle role.